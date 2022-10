NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Voters can meet their candidates in an online webinar environment on October 10 at 7 p.m.

The Northwest Arkansas branch of the NAACP is hosting a night of connecting with candidates that are running for local and state government positions this year.

The candidates will get to introduce themselves, share their platform, and answer questions from the NWA community.

Registration for the webinar can be found here.