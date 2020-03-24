Nail salons forced to close due to COVID-19

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More businesses are forced to shut down across the state.

Arkansas Secretary of Health Nate Smith announced the closure of barber and beauty shops, nail salons, massage parlors, and tattoo studios as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

We spoke with Loc Do, the owner of The Nail Shop in Bentonville.

He agrees with the decision to close saying it is for the better of the community but said it will hurt his businesses’ bottom line.

“As a little small local business we rely on revenue that comes in on the daily so without this revenue, my employees, me, we’ll be out of funds,” he said.

The closure of these businesses goes into effect starting tomorrow and will remain that way until further notice.