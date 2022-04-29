FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — University of Arkansas students got to meet John Dankanich, the chief technologist of the NASA Marshall Space Flight Center.

He talked to them about NASA’s Artemis program and the upcoming lunar exploration missions. Students were encouraged to ask questions and learn more about NASA and its research.

“The primary message that I want people to hear is there is lots of opportunity in aerospace, and also to help NASA and solve many of its challenges,” Dankanich said. “And, the fact that we can engage students of all different disciplines, they may have different perceptive that we don’t have.”

The event was free to all students and the college of engineering hopes Dankanich’s seminar will bring more interested students to NASA’s field of work.