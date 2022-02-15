ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart AMP announced Tuesday, Feb. 15 Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats are coming to the Rogers venue Friday, April 22.

The show is part of the Cox Concert Series with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and a start time of 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. with prices ranging from $35-$75 plus fees. Tickets can be purchased online at amptickets.com, in-person at the Walton Arts Center and AMP box offices, or by calling 479-443-5600.

Early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added to your order for $10 each. Ticket add-ons will be delivered by mail.

Customers will receive their tickets and add-ons within 30 days prior to the show date via the delivery method selected at checkout.