FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — February 18 is National Caregivers Day in the U.S.

The National Alliance of Caregivers and AARP says there has been a significant increase in the number of family caregivers nationwide and studies show that as Americans’ health declines, the demand for caregivers is rising.

While nurses and frontline workers have received a lot of attention during the pandemic, Jan Throgmorton with Right at home says at-home caregivers are also worthy of praise.

“Their job is to take care of other people and improve their life in any way that they possibly can. It’s an important job because it keeps people out of nursing homes if they want to stay in their own homes. It really does help their heart,” Throgmorton says.

According to a 2020 study, the number of Americans providing unpaid care increased by nearly 10 million from 2015.