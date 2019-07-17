Breaking News
National championship tournament hosted in Bentonville

by: Kate Jordan

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The United States Specialty Sports Association Midwest National Championship of 2019 is going to be hosted in Bentonville.

The fast-pitch softball begins Wednesday, July 17. The championship game is set for Saturday, July 20.

Fifty-six teams from 10 states are playing in the tournament. They will be divided into three age groups.

Those with the City of Bentonville said a tournament of this magnitude may have nearly a $1 million economic impact to the city.

Memorial Park is set to headquarter event.

Opening ceremonies happened Tuesday, July 16 at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale. Attendees of the event enjoyed a parade, meet-and-greet with tournament players and fans, food and games.

