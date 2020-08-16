National Child Protection Task Force gives advice on keeping kids safe while learning virtually

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — If your students are gearing up for classes this fall, but in a new online way, the national child protection task force has tips to keep them safe online.

The President of the National Child Protection Task Force, Kevin Metcalf said the best way to keep your child safe online, is to start by simply building trust. “Virtual learning, of course, opens up screen time, opens up internet access” he said.

Kevin Metcalf is also the founder of the task force, he said with thousands of kids gearing up for virtual learning this upcoming school year, it’s important to make sure your kids are staying safe.

“Build that relationship, build that trust,” he said.

Chandra Garner is a Springdale mom of 6, all of her kids will be doing virtual learning this semester.

“In person learning, being in school is what’s best for them, but considering the circumstances, I don’t think that in person learning is what’s best for them at this time,” Garner said.

While she believes in person learning is best, she wants to keep herself and her family safe at home. “We cant risk bringing them bringing anything home,” she said.

She said Springdale put in a lot of safety measures online,”It’s got logs on it to make sure they’re only going on the sites that are approved,” Garner said. “If something does get past the school, they’re gonna get a report that that was accessed, so that they can handle it right away,”.

Having those trust building conversations is what shes preparing for.

“If you’re choosing to go virtual you have to be willing to put in that time and effort to make sure that its being used in an acceptable way,” she said.

“The goal is to make these kids when they hit 18, able to responsibly deal with online activity, to be safe and responsible, and to be aware of all the dangers on there,” Metcalf said.