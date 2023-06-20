FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The National Child Protection Task Force is hosting its fifth annual conference in Springdale.

According to a press release from the NCPTF, the training conference will be through June 23 at the Don Tyson School of Innovation. The training focuses on the enhancement of law enforcement’s ability to identify, locate, track predators, and provides resources to fight child exploitation and human trafficking in the United States.

The conference brings together law enforcement, national government organizations and experts to receive training on legal strategy, all-source intelligence, dark web investigations, mapping and analysis. It aims to enhance law enforcement’s capabilities by solving these complex, time-sensitive cases.

Speakers include investigators, survivors, and technology experts along with leadership from the NCPTF.

Along with training, there will also be a free public screening of “Sextortion: The Hidden Pandemic” which will be held on June 20 at 2:30 p.m.

For more information about the conference or the film screening, you can visit this website.