FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — October 28 is National Drug Take Back Day.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., people can drop off unwanted or expired prescription drugs at various drop-off locations around Arkansas.

During the last National Drug Take Back Day in April, more than 26,000 pounds of prescriptions were turned in.

Drop box locations can be found here.