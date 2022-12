BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A national award will be given to an exceptional Division 1 player on Monday, Dec. 5 at Crystal Bridges.

The Burlsworth Trophy is given every year to the most outstanding player who started his career as a walk-on.

Last year, Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan won the award which is named after former Razorback Brandon Burlsworth.

The 2022 finalists are Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell and Troy linebacker Carlton Martial.