National Give 8/28 Day highlights Arkansas nonprofit

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — National 8/28 Give Day is on Saturday, and the day supports Black-led and Black-benefiting nonprofits throughout the country.

One Arkansas nonprofit, Lee Street Community Center, is being featured as part of the day. The center is based in Elaine, but is partnered with Rolling Hills Baptist Church in Fayetteville. The center helps provide activities and support for children and families in Elaine.

Aug. 28 was chosen to honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I have a dream” speech given on that day in 1963. Young, Black and Giving Back Institute (YBGB) hosts the day to support organizations in Black communities.

Patricia Kienzle, board vice-chair and co-director of activities of Lee Street Community Center, said the organization in Elaine is too small to really benefit from national giving day, so 8/28 is a big day for them. Kienzle said the nonprofit is crucial for providing help for the small community in Elaine.

“Lee Street Community Center is a place of hope for these children when they are out of school they have very little to do,” Kienzle said.

Lee Street Community Center is the only Arkansas organization being recognized during 8/28 day. To donate or learn more about the nonprofit, visit the giving day’s website.