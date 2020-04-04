National Guard assists with PPE delivery

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management asked the Arkansas National Guard for assistance in distributing personal protective equipment to those in need.

Six soldiers from the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team are working at an undisclosed warehouse where they can assist in the loading, sorting, and movement of PPE to the necessary medical facilities.

The Arkansas National Guard also continues to focus on supporting call centers, medical screening and testing centers, and providing logistical support to the transportation and distribution of medical supplies.