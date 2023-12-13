FORT SMITH, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — Today is the United States National Guard’s 387th birthday.

The National Guard was founded in Massachusetts on December 13, 1636, making it the oldest U.S. military organization.

In 1636, the Massachusetts General Court ordered men between the ages of 16 and 60 to form an army for extended protection for the colony.

Today is not a federal holiday but is honored as the official birthdate of the U.S. National Guard. According to the U.S. Constitution, it is the only branch that exists as both a state and federal force.

KNWA/FOX24 spoke with Colonel Sara Stigler at the Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Fort Smith.

She says that she is honored to serve. “The Arkansas National Guard supports a lot of our local communities, the floods, the tornadoes this year, as well as other natural disasters. We can respond quickly to ice storms and anything our local community needs,” Stigler said.