National Guard deployed in response to winter weather

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The National Guard has been deployed in response to the winter weather.

More than 100 guardsmen are in action around the state, helping state police clear car accidents and looking for stranded motorists. While the National Guard is happy to help, guardsmen are cautioning people not to drive if they can help it.

“For the most part people are staying off the road. But there are still quite a few out there. We are asking that everyone try to stay off the roads if they can. Don’t get out unless it’s an absolute emergency because the roads are very hazardous,” said Staff Sgt. Aron Turner with the Arkansas Army National Guard.

The biggest advice Turner had for drivers today is to drive slow.

