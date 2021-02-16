National Guard to stay active to assist with weather emergencies

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KNTA) — The Arkansas National Guard will remain active until Friday, February 19, to help with weather-related emergencies, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced at the weekly COVID-19 briefing.

The extended deployment was issued Tuesday, February 16.

The state has 100 national guardsmen, 26 Humvees and extra ambulance crews on-call to help with any problems that may come up.

The governor also addressed the controlled power outages from the past couple of days.

Gov. Hutchinson said, “as temperatures continue to rise today, then electric service is expected to improve. But this will remain a challenge for us in the coming days and we have to take steps to conserve energy.”

He said the region is also experiencing supply issues with natural gas because of the weather.

