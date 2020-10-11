COVID-19 hospitalization hit record-high of 576

National News

by: AP

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. On Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, the top U.S. public health agency said that coronavirus can spread greater distances through the air than 6 feet, particularly in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. But agency officials continued to say such spread is uncommon, and current social distancing guidelines still make sense. (NIAID-RML via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The number of people hospitalized in Arkansas with the coronavirus hit a record-high on Sunday of 576.

The Arkansas Department of Health said the number of people hospitalized rose by 22.

Hospitalizations from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, reached records levels Tuesday through Friday before dropping by six on Saturday.

The health department on Sunday reported 613 new cases for a total of 92,833 confirmed and probable cases.

With 17 more deaths, the number of confirmed and probable deaths in the state so far rose to 1,569.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers