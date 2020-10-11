COVID-19 hospitalization hit record-high of 576

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. On Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, the top U.S. public health agency said that coronavirus can spread greater distances through the air than 6 feet, particularly in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. But agency officials continued to say such spread is uncommon, and current social distancing guidelines still make sense. (NIAID-RML via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The number of people hospitalized in Arkansas with the coronavirus hit a record-high on Sunday of 576.

The Arkansas Department of Health said the number of people hospitalized rose by 22.

Hospitalizations from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, reached records levels Tuesday through Friday before dropping by six on Saturday.

The health department on Sunday reported 613 new cases for a total of 92,833 confirmed and probable cases.

With 17 more deaths, the number of confirmed and probable deaths in the state so far rose to 1,569.