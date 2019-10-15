Manhattan prosecutor: 12 Gooding accusers could testify

Cuba Gooding Jr., third from left, is escorted handcuffed as he arrives in court to face sexual misconduct charges, Tuesday Oct. 15, 2019, in New York. Gooding Jr. pleaded not guilty to an indictment alleging two instances of sexual misconduct. The new charge involves an alleged incident in October 2018. The defense paints it as a shakedown attempt. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

NEW YORK (AP) — A Manhattan prosecutor says she intends to use the testimony of a dozen accusers at the sexual misconduct trial of Cuba Gooding Jr.

Prosecutor Jenna Long made the comment on Tuesday as the actor pleaded not guilty to an indictment alleging two instances of sexual misconduct.

Gooding appeared Tuesday before a judge in New York City and was released on his own recognizance. The 51-year-old “Jerry Maguire” star was previously accused of groping a woman’s breast at a bar on June 9. The woman told police she believed Gooding was intoxicated.

The defense has said there are two witnesses who say it never happened and a bar video that backs up that claim.

Gooding’s lawyer said outside court that he is “absolutely dumbfounded.”