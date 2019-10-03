Delilah Wallenda to take final high-wire walk with son Nik in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two members of the famed Flying Wallendas are set to perform a high wire walk to kick off Seminole Hard Rock Tampa’s Grand Celebration Weekend.

It’s the final high wire walk for 66-year-old Delilah Wallenda, who with her son Nik, will attempt to walk between two of the property’s hotel towers on a high wire.

Nik Wallenda is a seventh-generation member of the Great Wallendas and the owner of 10 world records. He was the first person to walk a wire directly over Niagra Falls and the Grand Canyon. In June, he and his sister Lijana, successfully crossed Times Square between skyscrapers, 230 feet above the pavement.

Thursday’s event will mark the completion of Seminole Hard Rock Tampa’s $700 million expansion, which includes a new hotel tower, pool and spa, and retail and dining outlets.