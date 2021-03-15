Electric cars on way, but buyers may not be ready

DETROIT, Mich (AP) — The world’s major automakers have made something abundantly clear: They believe electric vehicles will dominate their industry in the years ahead.

Yet for that to happen, they’ll need to sell the idea to people like Steve Bock.

When Bock recently replaced his family’s 2013 Honda Pilot SUV, he considered — and then dismissed — the idea of buying an electric vehicle.

“They (electric vehicles) are too pricey right now,” said Bock, who leaves open the possibility of buying an electric vehicle next time.

Instead, Bock, of suburban Raleigh, North Carolina, settled on a Subaru Outback. Like nearly every other vehicle sold in the United States, it runs on gasoline.

Opinion polls show that a substantial majority of Americans are aligned with Bock. An EV might be on their shopping list if it cost less, if more charging stations existed and if a wider variety of models were available. In other words, the time isn’t right.

It all adds up to a reality that poses a significant risk for the largest automakers.

Most of them are staking their futures on the notion that consumers will soon be ready to buy vehicles that run not on the internal combustion engines that have powered cars and trucks for more than a century but rather on electricity stored in a battery pack.

General Motors, Ford and Volkswagen plan to spend a combined $77 billion developing global electric vehicles over the next five years, with models from pickup trucks to small SUVs. GM has gone so far as to announce a goal of ending gasoline- and diesel-fueled passenger vehicles entirely by 2035 – and to become carbon-neutral by 2040.

For the automakers, the risk is as hazardous as it is simple: What if consumers reject electric vehicles for many years to come?

Companies would have no choice but to discount them and hope, in the meantime, that their profits from gas vehicles would still cover their costs — at least until large proportions of buyers gravitated toward EVs.

If they don’t, the financial blow could be heavy.

“It’s a market that has a lot of attention, has a lot of growth potential, but, to date, really hasn’t accounted for very many sales in the U.S,” said Jeff Schuster, president of global vehicle forecasting for LMC Automotive, a Troy, Michigan, consulting firm.

EVs now make up less than 2% of U.S. new-vehicle sales and about 3% worldwide.

Yet in contrast to the United States, sales of EVs have taken off in Europe and China, largely because of much more far-reaching pollution regulations and government incentives. Tighter regulations may be coming to the United States, too, if the Biden administration succeeds in its push for electric vehicles as part of a broad plan to fight climate change.

Yet it could prove an uphill battle. Only 260,000 fully electric vehicles were sold last year in the United States, out of a total new-vehicle market of 14.6 million. What’s more, Americans are still spurning cars, in general, in favor of less-fuel-efficient trucks and SUVs.

“It’s the next two to three to four years, I think, that are going to be the trying times for the manufacturers, because of this large investment that’s been made,” Schuster said. “You’re rolling out a lot of models that you just don’t know how consumers are going to respond to.”