Kenya park suspends gorge visits after flash flood kills 7

Relatives grieve as bodies of some of the victims are retrieved by rescuers, after a flash flood in Hell’s Gate national park near Naivasha, Kenya Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Kenyan authorities have suspended visits to the gorges of the park in the Rift Valley after the flash flood, which occurred Sunday evening, killed a number of tourists and their driver. (AP Photo)

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan authorities have suspended visits to the gorges of the famous Hell’s Gate National park in the Rift Valley Monday after a flash flood killed at least six tourists and their driver.

Five Kenyans of Indian descent, an Indian national and their Kenyan driver died in the Sunday evening tragedy, said Paul Udoto, spokesman for the Kenya Wildlife Service. Six bodies have been recovered, he said.

John Waweru Director General of Kenya Wildlife Services said there is another body.

“We are told or I am informed that there is another body that is down at the gorge. We do have our helicopter we are going to asses and we are going to retrieve that body as well,” he said. “Early warning is the only way we are going to be able to prevent such incidences happening again.”

Seven years ago, seven members of a church group died when they were washed away by floods in the same area, which is prone to flash floods during the rainy season.

Authorities say that while it may not be raining in the gorges, rainfall from surrounding areas builds up and can rush through the restricted space.

AP video reporter Khaled Kazziha contributed to this report.