More than 165K inclined sleepers recalled to prevent risk of suffocation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KNWA) – Four companies are recalling inclined sleepers to prevent the risk of suffocation.

On Jan. 29, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the following recalls with the firms listed below:

Summer InfantSwaddleMe By Your Bed Inclined Sleepers
EvenfloPillo Portable Napper Inclined Sleepers
Delta Enterprise Corp.Incline Sleeper with Adjustable Feeding Position for Newborns
Graco Little Lounger Rocking Seats

The inclined sleepers were recalled due to infant fatalities reported with other manufacturers’ inclined sleep products after infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side, or under other circumstances.

Earlier this year, Fisher-Price recalled more than 4 million Rock ‘n Play Sleepers after infants died while the product was in use.

Consumers should immediately stop using the inclined sleepers and contact the companies for a refund.

