Protests continue in Hong Kong despite bill’s withdrawal

Protestors run for cover from tear gas shells during a protest in Mong Kok, Hong Kong on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. The ratings agency Fitch on Friday cut Hong Kong’s credit rating and warned that conflict with anti-government protesters was hurting the image of its business climate. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong protesters besieged a police station and a subway stop on Friday in continuing defiance despite the government’s promise to kill a proposed law that sparked months of demonstrations in the semiautonomous Chinese territory.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced two days ago that her government will formally withdraw an extradition bill that would have allowed Hong Kong residents to be sent to mainland China for trial. Many saw it as a glaring example of the city’s eroding autonomy since the former British colony returned to Chinese control in 1997.

But the decision failed to appease protesters who have taken up a new slogan, “Five key demands, not one less.” They want an independent investigation into allegations of police brutality during the protests, the unconditional release of those detained, no more labeling of the protests as riots, and direct elections of the city’s leaders.

More than a thousand angry protesters late Friday surrounded the Mong Kok police station for a second straight night, demanding accountability over a police raid of the Prince Edward station on Aug. 31. Police set up barriers at the entrance of the police station, and later fired tear gas and rubber bullets to ward off the crowd.

Rumors have been circulating in social media accusing police of covering up the alleged death of a protester during the earlier raid at the subway station, in which they were videoed swinging batons and shooting pepper spray at people inside a train. Protesters want surveillance camera recordings of the raid to be released to determine the truth.

The Prince Edward subway station was closed during the evening rush hour after demonstrators staged a protest there against the alleged police violence.

The protest movement was triggered by the extradition bill but the focus has since shifted to alleged use of excessive force by police in the increasingly violent clashes.

Separately, more than 1,000 people gathered Friday at a rally in a public park near Hong Kong’s legislative complex, chanting “Fight for freedom.”

Medical workers also rallied at the office of the hospital authority.

Earlier in the day, students in blue school dresses and surgical masks like those worn by protesters held hands outside the Maryknoll Convent School, a Catholic girls’ school. People from other schools, including graduates clad in the protesters’ trademark black, also joined similar chains.

One young man in a shirt with his school’s emblem held up a placard that said “Freedom.” Other young people handed out fliers at metro stations. A group of two dozen black-clad youths were seen running around the busy Wan Chai commercial area shouting “Freedom for Hong Kong.”

Lam has rejected the protesters’ other demands, saying a police watchdog agency investigating police misconduct was credible. Critics say the agency is led by her allies and doesn’t have the power to summon witnesses.

Police say they have used the minimum amount of force necessary to quell riotous demonstrations. The protesters at Mong Kok retreated Friday when riot police confronted them, but some demonstrators set off street fires using a pile of carton boxes.

The city is bracing for more protests over the weekend, including plans to target the airport again on Saturday.

The unrest led ratings agency Fitch to cut Hong Kong’s credit rating on Friday, saying the turbulence has “inflicted long-lasting damage” to the territory’s image and that a degree of public discontent is likely to persist.

The ratings reduction was a new blow to Hong Kong officials, who are trying to boost an economy that was already slowing before the protests dented the territory’s tourism and retail industries.

Fitch also cited Hong Kong’s growing integration with the mainland, saying that could erode its autonomy under the “one country, two systems” framework under which it returned to Chinese rule.

Lam, who is in southern China for a visit, disputed the downgrade.

“We do not agree with Fitch Rating’s decision because based on what happened in the past months, nothing has undermined the ‘one country, two systems,'” she said.

In Beijing, visiting German Chancellor Angela Merkel called Friday for the rights and freedoms of Hong Kong residents to be protected. Merkel, who met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang, said political dialogue — not violence — was the path toward a resolution.