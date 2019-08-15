The Latest: 6 officers shot by gunman released from hospital

Officers gather for crowd control near a massive police presence set up outside a house as they investigate an active shooting situation, in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Latest on several police officers shot in Philadelphia (all times local):

10:45 p.m.

Police say all six officers wounded by gunfire from a man who has barricaded himself inside a north Philadelphia building have been released from the hospital.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross says “it’s nothing short of a miracle that we don’t have multiple officers killed today.”

Ross says the situation that began about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday has “gone from a hostage situation to a barricade.”

Sgt. Eric Gripp said the suspect was “still armed and inside” the house. But Ross said police had been able to speak to him and were still trying to get him to surrender. He said the man’s attorney was apparently on the line as well.

9:45 p.m.

Police say two officers who were in a building with a gunman barricaded inside a northern Philadelphia home have been “safely evacuated” by a police SWAT team.

Sgt. Eric Gripp said shortly after 9:30 p.m. that the suspect was “still armed and inside” the house. There was no immediate word on how the officers were freed. Earlier, six officers were struck by gunfire but were in stable condition and others were injured responding to the scene.

Commissioner Richard Ross said officers were serving a narcotics warrant at the home and had already entered when gunfire erupted. Ross said the gunman fired multiple rounds and officers returned fire. He said many “had to escape through windows and doors to get (away) from a barrage of bullets.”

Ross said officers had been calling the gunman and trying to communicate with him with a bullhorn, but he had not responded.

8:30 p.m.

Police say an hourslong standoff with a gunman barricaded inside a northern Philadelphia home is continuing into the night as the shooter ignores officers.

Commissioner Richard Ross said during a Wednesday night news conference the “very volatile” situation is still unfolding.

Six officers were struck. All are in stable condition. Ross said other officers were injured responding to the scene.

Ross said officers were serving a narcotics warrant at the home and had already entered when gunfire erupted. Ross said the gunman fired multiple rounds and officers returned fire. He said many “had to escape through windows and doors to get (away) from a barrage of bullets.”

Two officers remained inside the home, but Ross says he believes they are OK.

Ross said officers have been calling the gunman and he has picked up but did not speak to them.

7:25 p.m.

A Philadelphia Police sergeant said officers are attempting to communicate with a shooter that has fired at police, wounding at least six officers.

Sgt. Eric Gripp tweeted Wednesday evening that police are “imploring him to surrender and avoid further injuries.”

The shooting situation remained active at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say police were serving a warrant in the Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood before gunfire started around 4:30 p.m. At least six officers have been shot and none of their injuries are considered life-threatening. The officers were taken to hospitals.

A heavy police presence remains in the neighborhood.

Officials said President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr have been briefed on the shooting and are monitoring the situation.

6:40 p.m.

A Philadelphia Police sergeant says six police officers have been shot and the suspect is still firing at police.

Sgt. Eric Gripp also tweeted Wednesday that additional officers are receiving treatment for injuries that aren’t from gunshots.

Gripp is asking that people continue to stay out of the city’s Nicetown neighborhood.

He also said officers were serving a warrant to a home in the northern Philadelphia neighborhood before shots were fired.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports two officers were trapped inside the house when the shooting first started.

Dozens of police officers on foot are lining streets blocks away, some in cars and some on horses.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting in Philadelphia and continues to monitor the situation.

