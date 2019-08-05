WATCH: President Trump gives speech about two mass shootings

WASHINGTON D.C. (KNWA) — President Donald Trump claimed on Monday he wants legislation providing “strong background checks” for gun users, but he provided no details and has reneged on previous promises to strengthen gun laws after mass shootings.

Trump tweeted Monday about the weekend shootings in Texas and Ohio that left 29 dead and dozens wounded. He suggested that a background check bill could be paired with his long-sought effort to toughen the nation’s immigration system.

The President and Vice President addressed the nation Monday morning.