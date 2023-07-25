SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has been cleared to take part in training camp after undergoing surgery on his throwing elbow in the offseason.

General manager John Lynch said Tuesday that Purdy has been given the green light from doctors to practice after making good progress in his rehabilitation.

“He going to be without restrictions,” Lynch said. “Having said that, we’re sticking and we’re adhering to a plan that’s been put in place for some time. … We believe in that plan. He’s cleared without restriction. There will be some time off due to pitch count and all that. But the great news is Brock has worked his tail off and he’s ready to go.”

Purdy will be eased back into the flow and won’t throw more than two days in a row, so he won’t take part in the team’s first practice Wednesday after ramping up before camp.

But Purdy is expected to resume his role as starter with the first team at practice Thursday, with Trey Lance and Sam Darnold sharing first-team reps when Purdy can’t go.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said he expects Purdy to be back practicing every day in about two weeks. Shanahan has gotten video updates on Purdy’s progress and watched from his office when Purdy has been at the the team facility but hasn’t seen him throw up close.

But from what he has seen, Shanahan said he “looks like Brock” and isn’t worried that he lost any power on his throws.

“We haven’t seen his max velocity. I’m not trying to see that yet,” Shanahan said. “It’ll be back to how it was. I was hoping for like a ‘Rookie of the Year’ type thing. If you’ve seen that movie when you were younger, like it was just going to come back all of a sudden, the fastest on the planet. But I think it’s going to be the same.”

Purdy tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on the first drive of a 31-7 loss in the NFC title game against Philadelphia on Jan. 29.

Purdy went from the last pick of the draft to the starter in the conference title game in an impressive rookie season for the 49ers. He won his first seven starts before the loss to Philadelphia in the conference title game.

Purdy threw for 1,374 yards with 13 touchdowns and only four interceptions in the regular season and his 108 passer rating in the regular season and playoffs was the highest ever for a rookie with at least 200 passes.

The Niners are happy to have him back well before the start of the season.

“That’s awesome,” star running back Christian McCaffrey said. “I think everybody was fired up to hear that. It’s a testament to him. He’s put in so much work. … The fact that he’s ready to go is exciting for all of us.”

The 49ers are starting camp without 2022 Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa on the field. Bosa is seeking a long-term contract and could be in line for the richest deal of any defensive player. Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is the only defensive player with a contract worth at least $30 million a year after signing a three-year, $95 million extension last offseason.

Bosa led the NFL with 18 1/2 sacks last season and has 43 in 51 career games. He is currently under contract on the fifth-year option for $17.9 million this season. He is subject to fines of $40,000 a day if he doesn’t show up to camp, according to the collective bargaining agreement, but the team can waive those fines because he is still on a rookie contract.

The Niners don’t expect Bosa to practice until a new deal is signed. Lynch is hopeful of coming to a resolution soon.

“We got a pretty good track record of having our guys here and done with contracts,” he said. “This one may be perhaps a little more complex and no timelines there, but I tell you that we’re working hard. We have good communication and we got to keep doing that. And the interest is mutual.”

NOTES: Rookie CB Darrell Luter will open camp on the physically unable to perform list after hurting his knee in offseason practices. … P Mitch Wishnowsky hurt his back lifting weights before camp and will be placed on the non-football injury list. Lynch didn’t believe the injury was serious. … The Niners signed CB Terrance Mitchell to a one-year deal. Mitchell has played 94 games over eight seasons with Dallas, Chicago, Kansas City, Cleveland, Houston and Tennessee.

