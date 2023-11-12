PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. broke a rib when he was struck by a vehicle Saturday, the team said.

The 27-year-old Oubre was taken to a hospital in stable condition after being hit. He was released a few hours later.

The team officially ruled Oubre out for a game Sunday night and said in a statement he would be re-evaluated in about one week.

The Sixers said Oubre was walking near his home in downtown Philadelphia when he was struck.

Philadelphia police said in an email to The Associated Press that Oubre was struck at about 7 p.m. while crossing the road at Broad and Locust streets in Center City, and that he was taken to Jefferson hospital. They said officers are investigating.

Police told 6ABC in Philadelphia that a silver vehicle is believed to have fled the scene.

Oubre is in his first season with the 76ers and has averaged 16.8 points in the first eight games. He was the 15th overall pick of the 2015 draft and has played with four other teams.

The 76ers are home Sunday and play Indiana.

