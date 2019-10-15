AP Midseason All-America Team: Burrow, Taylor lead 1st team

FILE – In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) passes in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, in Baton Rouge, La. Burrow was selected to the AP Midseason All-America NCAA college football team, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who is on a record-breaking pace during the first half of the season, and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor highlight The Associated Press midseason All-America team released Tuesday.

No. 2 LSU, No. 6 Wisconsin and No. 12 Oregon each placed three players on the first team, tying for the most of any school on the team presented by Regions Bank.

Burrow, whose 79.6% completion rate would be an NCAA record if he can keep it up, is joined on the first team by Tigers defensive backs Grant Delpit and freshman Derek Stingley.

Taylor, who leads the nation with 18 touchdowns, is joined by Badgers center Tyler Biadasz and linebacker Zack Baun. Oregon has two first-team offensive lineman in tackle Penei Sewell and guard Shane Lemieux, plus tight end Jacob Breeland, who was lost for the season to an injury in his last game.

No. 4 Ohio State placed a total of five players on the first and second teams, most of any school. Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young and cornerback Jeff Okudah were first-team selections. No. 1 Alabama had four overall selections, including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on the second team.

Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard, the nation’s leading rusher, joins Taylor in the first-team backfield. No. 5 Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb and Alabama’s DeVonta Smith were the first-team selections at receiver.

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Joe Burrow, senior, LSU.

Running backs — Jonathan Taylor, junior, Wisconsin; Chuba Hubbard, junior, Oklahoma State.

Tackles — Andrew Thomas, junior, Georgia; Penei Sewell, sophomore, Oregon.

Guards — John Simpson, senior, Clemson; Shane Lemieux, senior, Oregon.

Center — Tyler Biadasz, junior, Wisconsin.

Tight end — Jacob Breeland, senior, Oregon.

Receivers — CeeDee Lamb, junior, Oklahoma; DeVonta Smith, junior, Alabama.

All-purpose player — Lynn Bowden Jr., junior, Kentucky.

Kicker — Peyton Henry, sophomore, Washington.

DEFENSE

Ends — Chase Young, junior, Ohio State; James Lynch, junior, Baylor.

Tackles — Derrick Brown, senior, Auburn; Javon Kinlaw, senior, South Carolina.

Linebackers — Evan Weaver, senior, California; Isaiah Simmons, junior, Clemson; Zack Baun, senior, Wisconsin.

Cornerbacks — Derek Stingley, freshman, LSU; Jeff Okudah, junior, Ohio State.

Safeties — Grant Delpit, junior, LSU; Douglas Coleman III, senior, Texas Tech.

Punter — Braden Mann, senior, Texas A&M.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Tua Tagovailoa, junior, Alabama

Running backs — J.K.Dobbins, junior, Ohio State; Kenneth Gainwell, freshman, Memphis.

Tackles — Jedrick Wills, Jr., junior, Alabama; Trey Adams, senior, Washington.

Guards — Wyatt Davis, sophomore, Ohio State; Tommy Kraemer, senior, Notre Dame.

Center — Matt Hennessy, junior, Temple.

Tight end — Albert Okwuegbunam, junior, Missouri.

Receivers — Jerry Jeudy, junior, Alabama; Omar Bayless, senior, Arkansas State.

All-purpose player — Demetric Felton, junior, UCLA.

Kicker — Rodrigo Blankenship, senior, Georgia.

DEFENSE

Ends — Jonathan Greenard, senior, Florida; Yetur Gross-Matos, junior, Penn State.

Tackles — Leki Fotu, senior, Utah; Bravvion Roy, senior, Baylor.

Linebackers — Curtis Weaver, junior, Boise State; Joe Bachie, senior, Michigan State; Kenneth Murray, junior, Oklahoma.

Cornerbacks — Bryce Hall, senior, Virginia; CJ Henderson, junior, Florida.

Safeties — J.R. Reed, senior, Georgia; Jordan Fuller, senior, Ohio State.

Punter — Max Duffy, sophomore, Kentucky.

