FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — Ariarne Titmus has broken the world record in the women 400-meter freestyle in a star-studded race that featured three women who have held the mark.

Titmus swam the distance in 3 minutes, 55.38 seconds to top the record set four months ago by Summer McIntosh of Canada of 3:56.08.

The record fell on Sunday on the first day of eight in the pool at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka in southwestern Japan. Some billed it as the most compelling race of the entire championships.

American Katie Ledecky finished second in 3:58.73 with bronze for Erika Fairweather of New Zealand in 3:59.59. Canadian McIntosh was fourth in 3:59.94.

___

