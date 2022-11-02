PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jayme Hoskins is tapped in to Philly sports fans.

The wife of Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins has let fans crush some World Series beers on her tab. Jayme Hoskins has turned into a baseball barfly and let the free beers fly during recent Phillies’ postseason games.

The beer runs are nearly as popular as the ones the Phillies poured on against the Astros in Game 3, a 7-0 drubbing that included a homer from Rhys.

Wearing a red Phillies blazer with “Hoskins” printed on the back, Jayme had fans chanting her name Wednesday night as she sidled up to the closest bar to right field on the concourse before Game 4.

She had previously tweeted out section 104 as the corner bar of her choice at Citizens Bank Park and sent out a hint she could be found there again about 30 minutes before first pitch — and her husband set to take the field at first base.

“If you know anything about baseball and it’s quirks then you know where beers are about to be,” she tweeted.

One bartender painted Hoskins “No. 17″ in red on her cheek and wore the first baseman’s “Ring the Bell” T-shirt. Another exclaimed, “she wants 50 more?” when Jayme ordered another round.

Yes, of 50. At $17 a pop.

Hoskins may as well have been Rhys as fans mobbed her for selfies, and she took a knee for a group photo with dozens of World Series suds suckers. She was polite — she is a Phillies fan, after all — and asked the drinkers to have their IDs ready and to say “please” and “thank you” to the servers sliding out Buds at a faster rate than her husband is crushing postseason homers.

She sent her first “beer here!” tweet when the Phillies clinched the NL pennant in Game 5 of their Championship Series against San Diego. She joked on Twitter that someone should buy her a beer.

Hoskins said she then decided, “No, I’m buying you all a beer.”

She kept up the boozy tradition — the couple hosted a charity event this year at Philly’s Yards Brewery — and has no plans to stop for Game 5 on Thursday night

“I’ve been hearing about Red October for about seven years,” she said. “It has not disappointed in any way. It’s been amazing.

“And I know it’s not over!”

Joseph Connolly of South Philly, wearing a Bryce Harper jersey, sipped his first free Hoskins beer at the first World Series game of his life. The 28-year-old Phillies fan read Hoskins’ tweets and, ahem, just happened to linger in the area at the same time frame as her tweets from previous beer giveaways.

“It’s one of the more generous things you could ever do,” he said.

Rhys Hoskins was on board with his wife playing baseball bartender.

“Whatever it takes right now, really,” he said before Game 4. “She’s having a lot of fun with it. Obviously, the fans are enjoying it, too.”

Hoskins, though, just might pass on one of those Budweiser tall boys. The slugger’s beer of choice: Yuengling.

___

