CLEVELAND (AP) — Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker tested positive for COVID-19 prior to Friday night’s game against the Cleveland Guardians.

Baker held his usual pregame availability with the media about two hours before the 7:10 p.m. game. The announcement of the positive test came after the game started.

Baker, 73, is in his third season as Houston’s manager. Bench coach Joe Espada filled in for Baker against Cleveland.

The Astros (69-38) lead the AL West by 11 1/2 games over Seattle.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports