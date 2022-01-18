Athletes Unlimited has 11 WNBA players on basketball roster

FILE – Seattle Storm’s Mercedes Russell, right, drives against Phoenix Mercury’s Megan Walker in the first half of the second round of the WNBA basketball playoffs, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Everett, Wash. Kelsey Mitchell, Lexie Brown and Mercedes Russell were the latest three WNBA players to sign up for the inaugural Athletes Unlimited Basketball season. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

Kelsey Mitchell, Lexie Brown and Mercedes Russell were the latest three WNBA players to sign up for the inaugural Athletes Unlimited Basketball season.

There’s 11 players in the WNBA last season among the 44 players who will compete in the player-run league that begins Jan. 26 in Las Vegas. The first draft will be Sunday.

“We are very pleased with the diverse and dynamic Athletes Unlimited Basketball roster for our inaugural season,” Athletes Unlimited Director of Basketball Kristen Miles said. “True to our intentions from the beginning, we are providing an additional opportunity for women to play professional basketball in the U.S., whether on a current roster or not.”

Mitchell, who was the No. 2 pick by the Indiana Fever in 2018, has been a top-10 scorer in the league the past two seasons. Brown was a member of the WNBA champion Chicago Sky this past season. Russell won two titles with Seattle.

“Athletes Unlimited is another great stage to showcase professional women’s basketball here in the United States,” Brown said. “I cannot wait to compete both with and against so many talented players on a weekly basis.”

The basketball league will featureNatasha Cloud and former WNBA players Sydney Colson and Ty Young. All three are on the league’s executive council. The season will be played for five weeks in Las Vegas. Players will earn points each week based on their team’s results as well as some individual stats. At the end of the week, the leading four players will draft the teams for the next week’s games.