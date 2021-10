FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Users of Fayetteville's two e-scooter companies averaged around 2,000 to 2,500 trips per day during the fall 2021 semester, according to a report from the University of Arkansas on Thursday.

Two years ago, the City of Fayetteville and University of Arkansas permitted two companies — Spin and Veo — to operate scooter and bike rideshare services in the city.