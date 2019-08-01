Indians manager Francona has eye surgery, misses game

Cleveland Indians’ Roberto Perez, left, is congratulated by Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona after Perez hit a solo home run during the sixth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Houston Astros, Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians manager Terry Francona was forced to miss Thursday night’s game against Houston after having eye surgery earlier in the day.

The team said the operation was unexpected. Francona was expected to return Friday when Cleveland hosts the Los Angeles Angels.

Bench coach Brad Mills served as manager for the finale of the three-game series. Mills also filled in for Francona two years ago when the former Red Sox and Phillies skipper underwent a midseason heart procedure.

The 60-year-old Francona had his pregame press conference canceled shortly before it was scheduled to begin. The team then announced the procedure.

Francona is in his seventh season with the Indians. He has a 1,637-1,384 career record and is the second-winningest active manager behind San Francisco’s Bruce Bochy. He won the 2004 and 2007 World Series with Boston.

