Juventus fires manager Maurizio Sarri after Champions League loss

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 36 points in his NBA-leading 17th triple-double and the Dallas Mavericks scored the last seven points of regulation to force overtime, going on to a 136-132 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.

Doncic also had a career-high 19 assists and 14 rebounds on the day the 2019 NBA Rookie of the Year was named a finalist for the most improved award.