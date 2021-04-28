LEADING OFF: Rookies Weathers, Widener meet, deGrom vs Bosox

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Ryan Weathers throws to the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

A look at what’s happening around the majors today:

NICE NEWCOMERS

In a matchup of promising rookies, Padres lefty Ryan Weathers starts against Arizona righty Taylor Widener in Phoenix.

The 21-year-old Weathers is 1-0 with an 0.59 ERA in five games, two of them starts, this season. He made his major league debut last year for San Diego in the NL Division Series, pitching once against the Dodgers.

The 26-year-old Widener is 1-0 with a 2.82 ERA in four starts this season. He debuted last year with 12 games in relief for the Diamondbacks.

WORTH A SHOT

Brandon Nimmo, with a .470 on-base percentage, is hoping to get back in the lineup for the Mets a day after not starting because of a right hip impingement. Nimmo got an injection in the hip during a day off Monday and struck out as a pinch-hitter Tuesday night.

Jacob deGrom (2-1, 0.31 ERA) is set to face Boston in the finale of a two-game set in Queens. DeGrom struck out a career-high 15 without a walk in a two-hit shutout of Washington in his previous start.

MATZ MAGIC

Steven Matz has provided a huge boost to the Blue Jays, winning all four of his starts with a 2.31 ERA. Acquired from the Mets in the offseason, the lefty has struck out 25 in 23 1/3 innings.

Matz faces a familiar foe when Toronto hosts the Nationals at its temporary home in Dunedin, Florida. He saw Ryan Zimmerman, Trea Turner and Washington a lot during his time in the NL East, going just 1-7 against them. Matz was 0-2 in three games with a 13.94 ERA vs. the Nats last year.

FRESH OPPORTUNITY

Squeezed out of the Yankees’ outfield, Mike Tauchman might get more playing time after being traded from New York to San Francisco for left-handed reliever Wandy Peralta.

The 30-year-old Tauchman was 3 for 14 in 11 games this season. He was productive at the plate, in the field and on the basepaths in the past for the Yankees, but had no regular spot.

The 29-year-old Peralta is 2-1 with two saves and a 5.40 ERA in 10 appearances this year. Last season, he went 1-1 with a 3.29 ERA in 25 relief outings and lefty hitters were just 7 for 41 against him.

