MLB tells Athletics to explore relocation if no new ballpark

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Major League Baseball has instructed the Athletics to explore relocation options as the team tries to secure the new ballpark it hopes for to stay in Oakland.

MLB released a statement Tuesday expressing its longtime concern that the current Coliseum site is “not a viable option for the future vision of baseball.”

A’s owner John Fisher said in a statement he will honor MLB’s instructions but remains committed to continuing to pursue the waterfront ballpark proposed for construction in the city’s Howard Terminal location, close to the popular Jack London Square neighborhood.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports