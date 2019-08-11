Reds rookie Aquino homers in first 3 at-bats vs Cubs

Cincinnati Reds’ Aristides Aquino hits a solo home run, his second home run of the game, in the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Reds rookie Aristides Aquino homered in his first three at-bats against the Cubs on Saturday night, then drew a four-pitch walk and struck out in his last two plate appearances.

Aquino hit three solo shots — the first two off Kyle Hendricks — for seven homers in his first 10 games with Cincinnati, tying the major league record set by Colorado’s Trevor Story in 2016.

The 39,866 fans were on their feet at Great American Ball Park when Aquino came to bat in the sixth inning, trying for a record-tying fourth home run. Alec Mills walked him on four pitches that were nowhere close, throwing a breaking ball on a 3-0 count, and drawing boos from the crowd. Mills fanned Aquino in the seventh inning on a breaking ball that was well below the strike zone.

There have been 18 players who hit four homers in a game, most recently by J.D. Martinez for Arizona on Sept. 4, 2017. Scooter Gennett homered four times for the Reds in Cincinnati on June 6, 2017.

No rookie has ever homered four times in a game.

Aquino has homered in four straight games, two shy of the club mark. He joins Eric Davis as the only Reds rookies with homers in four consecutive games.

The 25-year-old Aquino was an International League All-Star called up to play right field when Yasiel Puig was traded to the Indians.

Aquino signed with the Reds as an undrafted free agent in 2011 and spent six seasons in rookie or Single-A ball. He hit 20 homers last season at Double-A and got called up to the Reds, striking out in his only at-bat.

Aquino opened his stance this season to provide more power, and has become an overnight sensation in his last nine games with Cincinnati.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports