Renteria not cleared to join White Sox amid virus concerns

Chicago White Sox manager Ricky Renteria, left, goes to the mound to relieve starting pitcher Lucas Giolito, right, as Yasmani Grandal and Yoan Moncada watch during the fourth inning of baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Friday, July 24, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria has not been medically cleared to return to the team after experiencing some COVID-19 symptoms.

Renteria woke up Monday with a “slight cough and nasal congestion.” As a precautionary measure, he went to a Cleveland hospital for tests. The 58-year-old has remained at the team’s hotel, away from his players and staff.

Before Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Indians, bench coach Joe McEwing said Renteria is still “going through the process of clearing” Major League Baseball’s coronavirus protocols. The team did not disclose the results of any testing done on Renteria to this point.

“He sounded great,” said McEwing, who will fill in while Renteria is away. “We miss him. Hopefully we get him back here soon.”

Renteria has managed the club since 2017.

The decision by the White Sox to isolate Renteria comes amid concerns about the conronavirus spreading across the majors in the first week since the delayed season began.

Games in Miami and Philadelphia have been postponed due to an outbreak involving the Marlins, who have had at least 15 players test positive.

While the Marlins deal with the outbreak, the Phillies’ home game with New York was postponed for the second straight day as a precaution because the Yankees would have been in the same clubhouse Miami used over the weekend.

The White Sox have had at least three known positive coronavirus cases. Third baseman Yoán Moncada tested positive during the team’s intake process earlier this month and said he appreciated the team’s efforts to thwart a possible spread.

