Royals promote Naturals players Bobby Witt Jr. and Nick Pratto to Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Kansas City Royals announced Sunday evening that prospects Bobby Witt Jr. and Nick Pratto have both been promoted to the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers from the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

MLB Pipeline ranks Witt Jr. and Pratto as the numbers one and five prospects for Kansas City.

Witt Jr., 21, was the second overall selection in the 2019 draft by the Royals out of Colleyville Heritage High School in Texas. Pratto, 22, was the 14th overall pick in the 2017 draft by Kansas City out of Huntington Beach High School in California.

Last Sunday, Witt Jr. (shortstop) and Pratto (first base) started for the American League in the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game as part of the All-Star Sunday festivities at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.

They will begin play with the Omaha Storm Chasers at home against the St. Paul Twins starting July 20.