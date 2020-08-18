Seager brothers go deep, Dodgers rally past Mariners 11-9

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Corey Seager (5) celebrates his three-run home run with Mookie Betts (50) and Matt Beaty during the second inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Corey and Kyle Seager’s parents were unable to be at Dodger Stadium for the brothers’ first major league matchup against each other. But the siblings gave the entire family something special to remember Monday night.

The Seagers became the first brothers in 19 years to homer as opponents in the same game, and Corey’s Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for an 11-9 victory over older brother Kyle and the skidding Seattle Mariners.

“Corey matching his brother blow for blow and seeing the game within the game was fun,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

It was the 10th time in major league history that opposing brothers both went deep in a game. The last time was June 7, 2001, when the Crespos did it in San Francisco. The Giants’ Felipe Crespo homered twice, and San Diego’s Cesar hit his first career home run.

“It was a lot of fun. I really enjoyed it,” said Corey Seager, who had two hits and three RBIs as the Dodgers won their sixth straight. “It was hard to almost stay focused at times because you want to go out there and talk to him. It is one of those things you want to remember for a long time.”

The Seagers weren’t the only ones who took advantage of the balmy conditions at Dodger Stadium. The teams combined for seven long balls, marking the second straight game there have been seven or more at Chavez Ravine. Seattle’s Evan White had his first multi-homer game, going deep twice.

Corey Seager had a three-run drive to right field during the second inning that gave Los Angeles a short-lived 6-2 advantage.

Mookie Betts and Kiké Hernández also went deep for the Dodgers. It was Betts’ first leadoff home run for his new team, while Hernández’s shot came during a five-run seventh as Los Angeles regained the lead.

Kyle Seager had three hits and three RBIs. After singling and scoring to give the Mariners a 2-0 lead in the first inning, he hit one of three homers during a five-run third to help them regain the lead.

“I think Kyle might have won the battle of the Seagers tonight. I don’t know, a pretty close battle,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said.

Kyle Lewis homered and had three hits for the Mariners, who have dropped six straight and nine of 11.

Corey Seager joined his older brother in the majors in 2015, but they hadn’t faced each other until now. The Dodgers had already played the Mariners that season when he got called up six years ago, and in 2018 he was on the injured list.

The only thing that didn’t work out was that their parents — Jeff and Jody Seager — could not see the game in person due to the coronavirus pandemic keeping fans out of ballparks.

“It’s kind of a sad day for them. They’ve been planning for this day and dreaming about this day for a while,” Kyle Seager said before the game. “And then, you know, obviously not being able to be here in person, I think that definitely puts a little bit of a damper on it, but I think they’re still very excited for it.”

The Dodgers trailed 8-6 until rallying in the seventh against Matt Magill (0-1). Justin Turner scored on Max Muncy’s bases-loaded walk to tie it, and Cody Bellinger came home with the go-ahead run when Joc Pederson grounded into a double play. Hernandez made it 11-8 with a two-run shot to left.

Even in a shortened season, the Dodgers have picked up from last year when it comes to late-inning dominance. They’ve outscored opponents 45-12 from the seventh inning on.

“There are guys in this clubhouse who have done well in late spots. Sometimes you turn it up a tick more,” Roberts said. “The guys feed off one another when they continue to grind and put pressure on the reliever.”

White homered leading off the Mariners eighth to bring them within two. They had runners on first and second to start the ninth, but Kenley Jansen retired the next three batters to earn his seventh save.

Caleb Ferguson (1-0), the fourth of six Dodgers pitchers, went 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win.

FOR STARTERS

Neither starting pitcher made it to the fourth.

Los Angeles’ Ross Stripling struggled for the second straight outing, allowing three homers and seven runs (six earned) in three innings. The right-hander has given up 13 runs (eight earned) and five homers in his last 7 2/3 innings.

Seattle’s Justin Dunn went a season-low two innings after tossing six in an Aug. 10 win at Texas. The right-hander didn’t see the third after giving up six runs and five hits, including two homers.

WEB GEM

Seattle right fielder Dylan Moore made a big throw in the third to get Pederson at home on Betts’ bases-loaded single. Muncy scored but Pederson tried to challenge Moore, who came charging in on the bloop hit and made a running throw to catcher Austin Nola for the tag.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: C Tom Murphy isn’t making much progress in coming back from a broken bone in his left foot. Servais said catching and running is bothering Murphy the most and there haven’t been any discussions about him rejoining the lineup only as a designated hitter.

Dodgers: INF Edwin Rios was placed on the injured list after straining his left hamstring Sunday against the Angels. LHP Adam Kolarek was recalled from the alternate training site.

UP NEXT

Seattle LHP Marco Gonzales (2-2, 3.97 ERA) looks to bounce back after taking the loss at Texas on Aug. 11. Los Angeles RHP Tony Gonsolin (0-0) has not allowed a run over 8 2/3 innings in two previous starts this season.

