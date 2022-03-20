SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Landry Shamet made a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left in overtime moments after missing an open look beyond the arc and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns beat the Sacramento Kings 127-124 on Sunday.

Damian Jones gave the Kings a 121-120 lead with a putback dunk not long after the Suns star Devin Booker fouled out. Shamet’s 25-foot try missed, but Phoenix grabbed the rebound. Following a timeout, Shamet hit his fifth 3-pointer of the game to put the Suns ahead by two.

“Shot a million of those,” Shamet said. “At that point it is what it is. Live with the result – it went in. We just find ways to win games. It’s been our MO this year and it’s going to be incredibly valuable moving forward.”

After Mikal Bridges — who had 27 points for short-handed Phoenix — made the second of two free throws, Jones made one from the stripe, but missed the second. Aaron Holiday grabbed the rebound and Torrey Craig dunked.

Booker scored 19 of his 31 points in the third quarter as the Suns won their fifth straight to improve to 58-14 — nine games ahead of second-place Memphis for the best record in the league.

“I’m proud of the way we stayed with it,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “For us to get a win here, with all the guys that we have out, is pretty huge. Landry made a big shot. Coaches try to draw up a play but it’s the players who execute and have the will to take those shots.”

Shamet finished with 21 points. Center Deandre Ayton had 12 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out late in the fourth quarter. Backup center JaVale McGee had 14 points before fouling out in overtime.

Already missing All-Star point guard Chris Paul (broken right thumb) and sixth-man Cam Johnson (right quad contusion), the Suns were with without backup point guard Cam Payne because of a non-COVID-19 illness. Jae Crowder, who returned following a two-game absence due to groin soreness, limped off with a right foot injury in the third quarter.

“It takes a special group to do what we did,” Booker said. “Three guys fouling out and other guys stepping up, they looked ready to go. Credit to our whole team, top to bottom, and coach. We were happy with this one.”

Davion Mitchell, starting in place of injured point guard De’Aaron Fox, had 28 points and nine assists for Sacramento. Domantas Sabonis had 18 points, 12 rebounds and six assists before leaving with an apparent left knee injury in the fourth quarter. The Kings have lost 10 of 13.

“The competitiveness is there and the will to win is there,” Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said. “We just have to do a much better job of closing.”

Booker put the Suns ahead 110-108 with eight seconds left in the fourth quarter before Mitchell’s layup forced overtime. McGee scored six of the Suns first eight points in overtime.

TIP-INS

Suns: Booker has 136 career games with 30 points or more. … Phoenix had almost as many turnovers (eight) as assists (10) in the first half. … Elfrid Payton started at point guard for the Suns.

Kings: Sabonis is scheduled to undergo an MRI. … Fox sat out a second straight game because of a right hand injury.

UP NEXT

Suns: At Minnesota on Wednesday night.

Kings: At Indiana on Wednesday night.

