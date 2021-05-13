Sunday Night Football to return with NFL’s biggest games of 2021 season

FILE – In this Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015 file photo, NFL Logo is seen on the goal post padding before an NFL preseason football game between the Detroit Lions and the New York Jets at Ford Field in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)

STAMFORD, Conn. (KNWA/KFTA) — NBC’s Sunday Night Football will bookend the NFL’s “Biggest Season Ever” from NFL Kickoff 2021 in Tampa to the final whistle of its biggest game – Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles – on Feb. 13, 2022.

The 2021 Sunday Night Football schedule on NBC will feature 20 NFL games during the 2021 regular season, as well as four postseason games and one preseason contest.

In its first season with rights to stream the NFL, Peacock will stream all NBC Sunday Night Football games, including the playoffs and Super Bowl LVI, and the Football Night in America studio show. Peacock will also produce a new exclusive, expanded postgame show following SNF each week.

All 2020 NFL playoff teams are on the NBC SNF schedule, including three games each for the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs, and NFC North champion Green Bay Packers.

Sunday Night Football 2021 Schedule