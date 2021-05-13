Sunday Night Football to return with NFL’s biggest games of 2021 season

FILE – In this Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015 file photo, NFL Logo is seen on the goal post padding before an NFL preseason football game between the Detroit Lions and the New York Jets at Ford Field in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)

STAMFORD, Conn. (KNWA/KFTA) — NBC’s Sunday Night Football will bookend the NFL’s “Biggest Season Ever” from NFL Kickoff 2021 in Tampa to the final whistle of its biggest game – Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles – on Feb. 13, 2022.

The 2021 Sunday Night Football schedule on NBC will feature 20 NFL games during the 2021 regular season, as well as four postseason games and one preseason contest.

In its first season with rights to stream the NFL, Peacock will stream all NBC Sunday Night Football games, including the playoffs and Super Bowl LVI, and the Football Night in America studio show. Peacock will also produce a new exclusive, expanded postgame show following SNF each week.

All 2020 NFL playoff teams are on the NBC SNF schedule, including three games each for the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs, and NFC North champion Green Bay Packers.

Sunday Night Football 2021 Schedule

Thurs. Sept. 9NFL Kickoff Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sun. Sept. 12Week 1  Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams
Sun. Sept. 19Week 2  Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens
Sun. Sept. 26Week 3  Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers
Sun. Oct. 3Week 4Tampa Bay Bucs at New England Patriots
*Sun. Oct. 10Week 5  Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
*Sun. Oct. 17Week 6Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers
*Sun. Oct. 24Week 7Indianapolis Colts at San Francisco 49ers
*Sun. Oct. 31Week 8Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings
*Sun. Nov. 7Week 9Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Rams
*Sun. Nov. 14Week 10Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders
*Sun. Nov. 21Week 11 Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers
**Thurs. Nov. 25Week 12Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints
*Sun. Nov. 28Week 12Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens
*Sun. Dec. 5Week 13San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks
*Sun. Dec. 12Week 14Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers
*Sun. Dec. 19Week 15New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
*Sun. Dec. 26Week 16Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys
*Sun. Jan. 2Week 17Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers
*Sun. Jan. 9Week 18TBD
*Flex Week ** Thanksgiving Night Game

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

