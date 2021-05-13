Sunday Night Football to return with NFL’s biggest games of 2021 season

STAMFORD, Conn. (KNWA/KFTA) — NBC’s Sunday Night Football will bookend the NFL’s “Biggest Season Ever” from NFL Kickoff 2021 in Tampa to the final whistle of its biggest game – Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles – on Feb. 13, 2022.
The 2021 Sunday Night Football schedule on NBC will feature 20 NFL games during the 2021 regular season, as well as four postseason games and one preseason contest.
In its first season with rights to stream the NFL, Peacock will stream all NBC Sunday Night Football games, including the playoffs and Super Bowl LVI, and the Football Night in America studio show. Peacock will also produce a new exclusive, expanded postgame show following SNF each week.
All 2020 NFL playoff teams are on the NBC SNF schedule, including three games each for the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs, and NFC North champion Green Bay Packers.
Sunday Night Football 2021 Schedule
|Thurs. Sept. 9
|NFL Kickoff
|Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Sun. Sept. 12
|Week 1
|Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams
|Sun. Sept. 19
|Week 2
|Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens
|Sun. Sept. 26
|Week 3
|Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers
|Sun. Oct. 3
|Week 4
|Tampa Bay Bucs at New England Patriots
|*Sun. Oct. 10
|Week 5
|Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
|*Sun. Oct. 17
|Week 6
|Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers
|*Sun. Oct. 24
|Week 7
|Indianapolis Colts at San Francisco 49ers
|*Sun. Oct. 31
|Week 8
|Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings
|*Sun. Nov. 7
|Week 9
|Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Rams
|*Sun. Nov. 14
|Week 10
|Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders
|*Sun. Nov. 21
|Week 11
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers
|**Thurs. Nov. 25
|Week 12
|Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints
|*Sun. Nov. 28
|Week 12
|Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens
|*Sun. Dec. 5
|Week 13
|San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks
|*Sun. Dec. 12
|Week 14
|Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers
|*Sun. Dec. 19
|Week 15
|New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|*Sun. Dec. 26
|Week 16
|Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys
|*Sun. Jan. 2
|Week 17
|Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers
|*Sun. Jan. 9
|Week 18
|TBD