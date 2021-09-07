The Latest: Fernandez, 19, reaches US Open women’s semis

Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, returns a shot to Botic Van de Zandschulp, of the Netherlands, during the quarterfinals of the US Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

Leylah Fernandez has reached the U.S. Open semifinals, one day after turning 19.

The Canadian continued her stunning run through the tournament by upsetting No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5).

Fernandez won the last two points of the tiebreaker to give her another three-set victory after knocking off past U.S. Open champions Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber in her previous two matches.

2:45 p.m.

Daniil Medvedev is the first player into the U.S. Open semifinals.

The No. 2 seed from Russia got there for the third straight year by eliminating qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands 6-3, 6-0, 4-6, 7-5.

Medvedev dropped a set for the first time in the tournament but recovered to stop van de Zandschulp’s bid to become the first man to come through qualifying to reach the U.S. Open semifinals.

He will play either 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz or 21-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime.

12:30 p.m.

Two teenagers and a qualifier could be in the semifinals of the U.S. Open by the end of the day.

Or perhaps Daniil Medvedev will restore more normalcy to the tournament by getting there for the third straight year.

The No. 2 seed began the action Tuesday with a quarterfinal match against 25-year-old Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands, who is trying to become the first man to come through qualifying to reach the U.S. Open semifinals.

Medvedev, the runner-up to Rafael Nadal in 2019, is the only player remaining who hasn’t dropped a set in the tournament.

In the other men’s quarterfinal match, 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz of Spain was set to meet 21-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No. 12 seed from Canada.

Another Canadian, 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez, was to play No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina. French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova, the No. 8 seed, faces second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka in the other women’s quarterfinal.

