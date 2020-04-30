The Latest: French soccer to raise more money for hospitals

FILE – In this March 26, 2020, file photo, Jason Hackedorn looks into Progressive Field, home of the Cleveland Indians baseball team, in Cleveland. With the distinct possibility of pro sports resuming in empty venues, a recent poll suggests a majority of U.S. fans wouldn’t feel safe attending games anyway without a coronavirus vaccine.(AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The French soccer league has launched a lottery to help raise funds for hospitals and medical staff dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans have a chance to win a signed jersey in exchange for an online donation of 5 euros ($5.40) to the “Tous Unis contre le Virus” (All United against the Virus) campaign.

French champion Paris Saint-Germain’s jersey is co-signed by Kylian Mbappé and Edinson Cavani.

Dimitri Payet was one of France’s best players when the team reached the 2016 European Championship final and he has signed the Marseille jersey. Houssem Aouar signed Lyon’s jersey.

The French league says 2 million euros ($2.2 million) has already been raised through previous fundraising in French soccer.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports