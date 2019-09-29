The Latest: Bills QB Josh Allen out with possible concussion

FILE – In this Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey covers a Tennessee Titans player during the first half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars have no idea what’s next for disgruntled cornerback Jalen Ramsey. If the past is any indication, it’s sure to include something out of the ordinary.(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)

The Latest on NFL Week 3 (all times EDT):

3:50 p.m.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is being evaluated for an apparent concussion after being floored by a helmet-to-helmet hit from New England defensive back Jonathan Jones.

It happened in the opening minute of the fourth quarter when Allen scrambled out of the pocket facing third-and-7 at New England’s 40. Jones lowered his helmet and hit Allen directly in the crown of his helmet while stopping him for a 7-yard gain. Allen lay face down on the field for several moments before hopping up on his own.

He was evaluated on the sideline before being ushered up the Bills tunnel.

The team did not have an update on Allen’s status.

Jones was penalized for a personal foul.

Matt Barkley took over as the Bills quarterback.

— John Wawrow in Orchard Park, New York

3:35 p.m.

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry is being evaluated for a concussion in the fourth quarter of Cleveland’s game against Baltimore.

Landry was taken from the field into the Browns’ locker room. He’s got 8 catches for 167 yards, one big reason why Cleveland leads 24-18 with 9:51 remaining.

3:20 p.m.

The Detroit Lions have fumbled twice inside the Kansas City 10-yard line in the third quarter, and the second giveaway was returned 100 yards for a touchdown on a play that initially appeared over.

The Lions and Chiefs are both unbeaten, although neither has looked the part so far in this second half. Kansas City fumbled the second-half kickoff, only for Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford to fumble the ball back to the Chiefs — one play after the Lions had a touchdown catch reversed to an incompletion after a review.

After another Kansas City fumble, the Lions drove to the 1-yard line. Kerryon Johnson ran up the middle and disappeared into a mass of bodies. Everyone on the field appeared to stop momentarily, but defensive back Bashaud Breeland came in from the side, reached into the pile and picked up the ball. He took off all the way to the other end zone amid mass confusion. It was ruled a touchdown and upheld after a review.

The Lions did answer with a field goal but trail 20-16 before taking over after Kansas City’s third lost fumble in the third quarter

—Noah Trister reporting from Detroit.

3:05 p.m.

The New England Patriots have surrendered their first offensive touchdown of the season when Bills quarterback Josh Allen leaped over the pile for a 1-yard score 4:23 into the third quarter.

The Patriots had not allowed a touchdown rushing or passing in five regular season games dating to a 24-12 win over Buffalo in Week 16 of last year. Allen hit Zay Jones for a 31-yard touchdown pass with 1:08 remaining.

Including playoffs, the defending Super Bowl champions had not allowed a touchdown rushing or passing since Damien Williams scored on a 2-yard run with 2:03 left in New England’s 37-31 overtime win against Kansas City in the AFC Championship game.

The two touchdowns scored against the Patriots this season came in last week’s 30-14 win over the New York Jets. The Jets touchdowns came on an interception return and a muffed punt recovered in the end zone.

John Wawrow in Orchard Park, New York

3 p.m.

The Detroit Lions let a golden opportunity slip away early in the second half against Kansas City.

Matthew Stafford appeared to have thrown a short touchdown pass to Kenny Golladay in the back of the end zone, but the play was overturned and ruled incomplete because Golladay didn’t have full control of the ball as he landed.

What happened next was all too predictable for Detroit fans: Matthew Stafford scrambled to his left and fumbled the ball away.

The Lions and Chiefs are tied at 13 in the third quarter.

—Noah Trister reporting from Detroit.

2:50 p.m.

Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram has been ruled out for the rest of his team’s game at Miami with a hamstring injury.

Ingram left the game in the first quarter.

The two-time Pro Bowl end’s only sack this season came in the opener.

2:40 p.m.

The Buffalo Bills became the first team to put up points in the first half against the New England Patriots this season.

They came on Stephen Hauschka’s 46-yard field goal to cut the Patriots lead to 13-3 with 1:55 remaining in the second quarter.

The Patriots entered the game having out-scored their first three opponents by a combined 53-0. They had not given up a point in the first half in five consecutive games, including the playoffs. The streak dated to Keenan Allen’s 43-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter of New England’s 41-14 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC divisional championship playoff last season.

Buffalo failed to add 3 more points as the half ended with Hauschka missing a 49-yard attempt wide left.

2:25 p.m.

Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore became the fourth player to reach 15,000 yard rushing.

He did it with a 41-yard run up the middle late in the second quarter of Buffalo’s home game against New England on Sunday. The 15th-year player entered the game needing 88 yards to reach the milestone, and hit 15,000 exactly with his run.

Gore is the Bills starter after signing with the team in free agency.

— John Wawrow in Orchard Park, New York

2:10 p.m.

The Washington Redskins have made the move to quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. at quarterback.

The first-round draft pick from Ohio State came into the game midway through the second quarter with Washington behind 14-0 against the New York Giants.

He entered after Quinton Dunbar picked off Daniel Jones for the second time and gave Washington the ball at the Giants 37.

Starter Case Keenum was 6 for 11 for 37 yards.

— Tom Canavan in East Rutherford, New Jersey

2 p.m

Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict has been ejected after making a helmet-to-helmet hit on Colts tight end Jack Doyle.

Doyle picked up the first down with a 5-yard reception on third-and-4. Burfict was called for a personal foul for leading with his helmet and was ejected following a replay review.

Burfict has a history of on-field infractions. Burfict had 11 fines and suspensions in seven seasons with Cincinnati.

— Michael Marot in Indianapolis

1:55 p.m.

The showdown between the AFC East’s two undefeated teams has begun as a lop-sided affair in favor of the New England Patriots.

The Patriots lead Buffalo 13-0 after a first quarter in which Bills starter Josh Allen has thrown two interceptions and Matthew Slater returned a blocked punt for a touchdown.

Allen’s first interception was to Devin McCourty, which led to Brandon Bolden scoring on a four-yard run.

Buffalo’s next drive ended with J.C. Jackson being untouched and blocking Corey Bojorquez’s punt. Slater recovered and returned it 11 yards for a touchdown.

The Bills fourth drive ended with Jackson intercepting Allen.

— John Wawrow in Orchard Park, New York

1:50 p.m.

The Oakland Raiders entered Sunday’s game with only two scores on their previous 18 drives.

They’ve already scored on three touchdowns on four possessions at Indianapolis — including TDs on back-to-back offensive plays.

After Derek Carr opened the game with an 18-yard TD pass to Foster Moreau, Trevor Davis scored on a 60-yard TD run and Carr threw his second TD pass of the game early in the second quarter — a 19-yarder to Tyrell Williams, who has now caught a TD pass in each of the Raiders’ first four games. That’s the longest streak for TD catches for a Raiders player since Tim Brown had a five-gamer in 2001.

Oakland is trying to snap a three-game losing streak in the Colts’ series.

— Michael Marot in Indianapolis

1:35 p.m.

So far the Detroit Lions look very much like they belong in this matchup of undefeated teams.

Matthew Stafford threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to rookie T.J. Hockenson to give the Lions a 10-0 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs with 3:05 left in the first quarter.

Detroit also kicked a short field goal on its first drive and forced the Chiefs to try a field goal of their own, which was missed.

The Lions made it through their first three games with a tie and two victories, setting up this matchup with the powerful Chiefs.

— Noah Trister reporting from Detroit.

1:20 p.m.

New England Patriots quarterback Devin McCourty has matched a team record by extending his interception streak to a fourth consecutive game.

McCourty made a leaping catch to pick off Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen on his deep pass into double coverage over the middle and intended for John Brown to end the Bills’ first drive.

McCourty matched the record set by Mike Haynes in 1976.

The Patriots took over at the 50 and needed seven plays to open the scoring on Brandon Bolden’s 4-yard run.

— John Wawrow in Orchard Park, New York

1:15 p.m.

The Oakland Raiders got off to another fast start.

The Raiders received the opening kickoff for the third time in four games this season and have turned all three of those into scores. Derek Carr found rookie tight end Foster Moreau for an 18-yard TD pass to give Oakland a 7-0 lead at Indianapolis on Sunday.

Oakland also scored a TD on the opening drive of the first game against Denver and got a field goal in Week 2 against Kansas City. The Raiders haven’t had nearly as much success after that as they had one 17-drive stretch that led to only one score before adding a garbage time TD at Minnesota last week.

12:50 p.m.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will decide whether or not to activate cornerback Jalen Ramsey after warm-ups today in Denver.

Ramsey requested a trade two weeks ago and missed practice all week, first with an illness, then because of a back injury and finally to travel to his hometown of Nashville for the birth of his second child.

Ramsey rejoined his teammates in Jacksonville and flew with the team to Denver on Saturday.

Ramsey hasn’t missed a game or a start in four NFL seasons.

If Ramsey doesn’t play, second-year pro Tre Herndon would replace him in the starting lineup.

— Arnie Stapleton reporting from Denver.

12 p.m.

Three important early-season divisional matchups highlight Week 4 of the NFL schedule.

Undefeated after three games, the Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots in the AFC East. Tom Brady pretty much has owned the Bills throughout his two decades as New England’s quarterback, with his 30 career wins the most by an NFL quarterback against one opponent. Brady’s 15 wins at Orchard Park, New York, rank fourth among all QBs, and four shy of Drew Bledsoe, who had four wins with the Patriots and 14 with the Bills.

Baltimore (2-1) hosts Cleveland (1-2) in the AFC North, where the other two members, Pittsburgh and Cincinnati, each are 0-3 and meet Monday night. So the Ravens could take strong control of the division by winning.

Minnesota is at Chicago in the NFC North. Both are 2-1 in what is shaping up as the league’s best sector. Both already have lost to Green Bay,

Other intradivision games have Seattle at Arizona and Washington at the New York Giants.

