The Latest: American Townsend rushes net to Open round of 16

Elise Mertens, of Belgium, reacts after scoring a point against Andrea Petkovic, of Germany, during round three of the US Open tennis championships Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Michael Owens)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

Taylor Townsend keeps coming to the next and keeps winning, beating Sorana Cirstea 7-5, 6-2 to advance to the U.S. Open round of 16 for the first time.

Townsend, an American qualifier ranked No. 116, advanced further than she’s ever gone before in a Grand Slam by doing what she does best: serve and volleying, chipping and charging, and coming forward. She came to the net 75 times, winning 47 of those points against the 106th-ranked Cirstea.

Townsend came to the net 106 times in her three-set, second-round upset of Wimbledon champion Simona Halep, the No. 4 seed.

Townsend advances to play either 15th-seeded Bianca Andreescu or No. 19 Caroline Wozniacki.

___

12:30 p.m.

Elise Mertens has advanced to the U.S. Open round of 16 for the second year in a row, beating Andrea Petkovic 6-3, 6-3.

Mertens, the No. 25 seed from Belgium who was a semifinalist at last year’s Australian Open, used her consistent serve to control the match, hitting seven aces and winning more than 70 percent of her first-serve points. She also cracked 26 winners, twice that of Petkovic.

Mertens advances to play the winner of the match later Saturday between American Kristie Ahn and former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.

___

10 a.m.

Coco Gauff is on another captivating run at a Grand Slam tournament. Now she has get through defending champion Naomi Osaka to continue it.

The 15-year-old Gauff and the top-ranked Osaka meet in the U.S. Open’s latest version of a Super Saturday, a third-round match that is the most anticipated of the tournament thus far.

Gauff reached the fourth round at Wimbledon and has come right back a month later by starting the U.S. Open with a pair of three-set victories in Louis Armstrong Stadium. Now she gets to move to the biggest stage, under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

That was the setting when Osaka beat Serena Williams last year for her first major title, which she’s at times looked capable of defending so far despite coming into the tournament following some recent left knee trouble.

___

