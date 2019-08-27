The Latest: Stephens, Keys new to WTA council; Venus out

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, prepares for the serve from Anna Blinkova, of Russia, during the first round of the US Open tennis tournament Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Michael Owens)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

1:05 p.m.

Sloane Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open champion, and Madison Keys, the runner-up that year, are among five new members elected to the WTA Players’ Council.

They’re the two new top-20 representatives and join Donna Vekic, Aleksandra Krunic and Gabriela Dabrowski as additions to the council.

Their terms begin Sunday.

The eight-person board also includes Johanna Konta, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Kristie Ahn.

Venus Williams was not picked to continue on the council after being there “pretty much almost every year of my career,” she said.

Williams added: “I’m a player. I still have input on this tour.”

12:55 p.m.

The chair umpire who officiated the historic Wimbledon final between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer last month has been fired by the ATP for violating the tour’s policy on media interviews.

The ATP says chair umpire Damian Steiner did “multiple” interviews without seeking authorization first.

The tour added that what Steiner said violated rules that prevent tennis officials “from discussing specific incidents or matches, individual players, other officials, or rules, in the interest of maintaining impartiality at all times.”

The New York Times first reported that Steiner was fired.

12:15 p.m.

Top-seeded Naomi Osaka has started the defense of her U.S.Open title, her first appearance in Arthur Ashe Stadium since a final victory last year overshadowed by Serena Williams’ ongoing argument with the chair umpire.

Osaka, who was forced to pull out during a tuneup event earlier this month with left knee pain, is wearing a black sleeve on that knee against 84th-ranked Russian Anna Blinkova.

Blinkova quickly won the first three games but Osaka pulled even at 4-all in the opening set.

Osaka, a 21-year-old from Japan, won this year’s Australian Open but lost in the third round at the French Open and was knocked out in the first round at Wimbledon. She must defend her title at Flushing Meadows to hold on to the No. 1 ranking.

The enduring image from Osaka’s last U.S. Open appearance was when she broke down in tears during the trophy ceremony in a mix of emotions.

10 a.m.

Tennis’ future takes center stage on the second day of the U.S. Open.

The focus will be on youngsters seeking to wrest major titles from the game’s Big Three, the return of defending champion Naomi Osaka and the first main-draw appearance at Flushing Meadows for 15-year-old American Coco Gauff.

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have combined to take 11 Grand Slam titles in a row, so the speculation is who can succeed them. Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios all will make their case Tuesday.

Nadal will be there too, with a night match against Australian John Millman, who stunned Federer last year in New York.

Gauff takes on Anastasia Potapova of Russia.

