The Latest: 1 positive out of 1,400 tennis virus tests in NY

A Herriman player wear a mask during a high school football against Davis on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Herriman, Utah. Utah is among the states going forward with high school football this fall despite concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that led other states and many college football conferences to postpone games in hopes of instead playing in the spring. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

One person who isn’t a player returned a positive result for COVID-19 out of 1,400 tests administered in the controlled environment set up for the U.S. Open and another tennis tournament preceding it at the same site in New York.

The U.S. Tennis Association said Tuesday that the person is asymptomatic and must isolate for at least 10 days.

Contact tracing has started to see who might have been exposed to that person and should quarantine for two weeks.

The Western & Southern Open, moved this year from Cincinnati to New York because of the coronavirus pandemic, begins Saturday. The U.S. Open starts Aug. 31.

Testing began last Thursday.

South Africa has withdrawn from a planned women’s cricket tour of England because of coronavirus-related restrictions.

The England and Wales Cricket Board and Cricket South Africa say “this decision was taken due to the current international travel regulations in place for South African national teams.”

South Africa had been scheduled to travel next month and play using the same bubble-style protocol used for men’s tours of England by West Indies, Ireland and Pakistan.

The announcement leaves the England women’s team without any confirmed matches for the rest of the year after a planned tour by India was called off last month. The England women’s team has not had a game since the T20 World Cup in Australia in February and March.

The ECB says it is in “multiple discussions” to host international women’s cricket tours.

It’s the third women’s series to be canceled this year for South Africa following a planned series against Australia in South Africa and a tour of the West Indies.

Two players from Roma’s youth team have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Italian soccer club has not named the players but says they are asymptomatic and have begun self-isolating.

Roma says “those who have come into contact with the two individuals have been traced and notified” and adds that “a deep clean and disinfection of the club’s training facilities has also already begun.”

The two players, their teammates and the youth team staff will undergo further tests.

The team’s training activities have been suspended until at least Aug. 24.

German soccer club Union Berlin wants to hold a pre-season friendly match with 3,000 spectators and is hoping that “preventative” coronavirus tests for fans will allow it to happen.

The Bundesliga club says it has applied to the local Treptow-Köpenick health authorities for permission to hold the game with an altered hygiene plan on Sept. 5.

Union says “a preventative test for all spectators is intended to replace the currently valid social distancing rules.”

German soccer clubs previously outlined plans to resume games with some socially distanced fans attending in seated areas. Union’s Stadion An der Alten Försterei has mostly standing terraces so it could have far fewer fans attending than its competitors.

