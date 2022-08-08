SEATTLE (AP) — New York Yankees designated hitter Matt Carpenter broke his left foot Monday night when he fouled off a pitch against the Seattle Mariners.

Carpenter fouled a slider from starter Logan Gilbert off the foot in the first inning. The left-handed hitter was briefly checked by manager Aaron Boone, but finished the at-bat and struck out swinging.

Tim Locastro replaced Carpenter in the third.

The three-time All-Star was one of the feel-good stories in baseball this year while enjoying a resurgent season at age 36. Carpenter was toiling at Triple-A when the Texas Rangers released him in May. He signed with the Yankees and became a big surprise, earning regular playing time in a powerful lineup.

Carpenter began the night hitting .307 with 15 home runs and 37 RBIs in just 127 at-bats. He batted below .200 in each of the previous two seasons with St. Louis.

