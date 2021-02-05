Support heart disease awareness on National Wear Red Day

Despite the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, heart disease remains the leading killer of women in the U.S., according to the American Heart Association’s newly released 2021 Heart Disease & Stroke Statistics.

At the same time, recent market research has indicated that the youngest most diverse women are the least aware that cardiovascular disease (CVD) is their greatest health threat.

The American Heart Association is calling on women in Northwest Arkansas to spread awareness on National Wear Red Day®, February 5, 2021, that 1 in 3 women are dying from cardiovascular disease.

Women (and men) are encouraged to “wear red and give” as part of the American Heart Association’s signature movement, Go Red for Women®, nationally sponsored by CVS Health with support from National Wear Red Day matching partner Big Lots.

The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement encourages people to

take action through the month of February by: